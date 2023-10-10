Liverpool revamped their midfield this summer, and while there may now be more talent in the middle of the park at Anfield, there is a leadership vacuum.

Indeed, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho all leaving the club, the Reds don’t have many midfield generals left in the squad.

The likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have come in, and while they have been fantastic, they’re not the most vocal.

Speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy, John Giles has been discussing Mac Allister’s start to life at Liverpool, and he noted that the Argentine is indeed a bit too quiet on the pitch.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Mac Allister too quiet

Giles spoke about the £35m man.

“I think Mac Allister is a very good player in what he does, but he seems like a quiet personality to me, on the pitch he’s not telling anyone what to do, he’s not getting on with the job of getting on the ball, he seems a quiet lad just doing his own job, and they need more than that in the middle of the midfield,” Giles said.

Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Not easy

Mac Allister isn’t the loudest player in the world, but, to be fair to him, it’s not easy to go into Liverpool and immediately become this character.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

Anfield is one of the most intimidating stadiums in world football, and this squad is packed full of world-class talents who are massive characters in their own rights.

It’s not easy to step into that dressing room and to impose yourself straight away, and while it may come in time for Mac Allister, it’s hard to blame him for being a bit quiet at the moment.

Let’s hope that the Argentine can grow in confidence over the coming months.