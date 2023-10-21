Virgil van Dijk has lauded Alexis Mac Allister for the form he is showing in the holding role for Liverpool, insisting that he is playing at such a high level.

Van Dijk was speaking to TNT Sports about the start the Argentinian has made to life at Anfield following his summer switch from Brighton.

Alexis Mac Allister appears to have had a tricky start on Merseyside. There was no doubt that it seemed to be a huge coup for Liverpool to sign him for £35 million. Of course, he was a key part of Brighton’s success while on the south coast. And he also helped Argentina win the World Cup last year.

Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Mac Allister, he has often been the midfielder to start in the deeper role. It was a summer of transition for the Reds, with the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner all leaving the club.

The role does not exactly play to Mac Allister’s strengths. And you would not be at all surprised to see Liverpool prioritise a new holding midfielder in one of the coming windows.

Virgil van Dijk lauds Alexis Mac Allister

However, Virgil van Dijk has heaped praise on his new teammate, insisting that he really enjoys playing in the same side.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“Mac Allister, so good on the ball, without the ball,” he told TNT Sports. “He’s playing obviously in the six position. It’s maybe not his preferred position. But he’s doing it at such a high level. And that’s obviously for me, as a centre-half, so important as well.”

Another holding midfielder needs to be a priority for future window

Liverpool fans have understood that Mac Allister has had few chances in his preferred role. The issue is that Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch are unbelievable players. And Szoboszlai, in particular, makes a massive difference when he can work around the final third.

Some of the transfers other clubs made this summer highlights just how important a quality holding midfielder is in the current game. So it was an error for the Reds to not find one.

Wataru Endo was something of a surprise signing. And the minutes he has had so far suggests that he has been brought in to provide depth.

Having said all that, van Dijk clearly believes that Mac Allister is doing a superb job in the role anyway.