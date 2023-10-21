Peter Crouch says he didn’t realise how good 22-year-old Liverpool player actually is

Peter Crouch has admitted that he did not quite realise how good Dominik Szoboszlai was until he watched the Liverpool star up close, while Virgil van Dijk suggested that he has been outstanding.

Crouch and van Dijk were speaking on TNT Sports ahead of the Merseyside derby, which marks the return of the Premier League following the international break.

Certainly, Everton fans would be forgiven for being most worried about Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian has been absolutely sensational since his move to Anfield in the summer.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It was not a move which attracted a huge amount of fanfare. But there has barely been a Liverpool game this season which has passed without pundits raving about the 22-year-old.

Peter Crouch and Virgil van Dijk laud Dominik Szoboszlai

Speaking to ESPN, Don Hutchison suggested that Szoboszlai has been his player of the season so far in the Premier League.

Photo by James Gill/Getty Images

And it appears that his teammates have been just as impressed. Peter Crouch was asking Virgil van Dijk about the impact Szoboszlai has had. And it was clear just how much admiration both men have for the attacking midfielder.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Crouch initially said: “Szoboszlai, for me, I don’t know, he just looks like a Rolls-Royce, like a top player. I didn’t realise quite how good he was until I saw him close up. Has he been the one who’s impressed you the most?

“He’s been an outstanding player for us so far. The energy he showed, the will to win. 80, 90 minutes, he keeps running,” van Dijk replied.

Inspired Liverpool signing could steal the show in Merseyside derby

It is remarkable just how quickly Szoboszlai has adapted to life in the Premier League. He has quickly established himself as a player Jurgen Klopp can build this new-look Liverpool around.

Certainly, no one is really talking about the fee which brought him to Anfield. That is already looking like such a smart piece of business. And there are surely going to be a number of teams who are kicking themselves that they did not act before Liverpool got a deal done.

Liverpool have the quality in attack to blow Everton away today. Of course, derbies rarely play out that way. But they look to be so dangerous in a number of positions.

And Szoboszlai is definitely one player who has the potential to make himself a hero on Saturday.

Certainly, Crouch and van Dijk would not be surprised to see him steal the show.