Garth Crooks claims Levy must hire 51-year-old manager otherwise he's failed Tottenham











Pundit Garth Crooks has that Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy has to hire Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s next manager.

Crooks was discussing the current managerial situation at Spurs in his Team of the Week column.

Ryan Mason is the latest person leading the club from the dugout this season.

After dismissing Antonio Conte and his replacement Cristian Stellini, the pressure is on Daniel Levy to make the right call this summer.

Tottenham had a very positive start to the campaign, and were even briefly top of the league.

However, everything has quickly unravelled in north London, and now Champions League football looks virtually out of the question.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Plenty of names have been linked with the job at Tottenham in recent weeks.

Discussions are reportedly ongoing with Julian Nagelsmann after he was dismissed by Bayern Munich.

They’ve also held talks with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot who is having a great season in the Netherlands.

However, Crooks believes Daniel Levy has to bring Mauricio Pochettino back to Tottenham this summer.

Any other decisions, he believes, would be very irresponsible.

Tottenham chief Levy must hire Pochettino – Crooks

Speaking about the vacant role at Spurs, Crooks said: “If the Tottenham board are to be taken seriously then they must give the fans what they want and the players what they need.

“Their next managerial appointment must be Mauricio Pochettino who should have been appointed the moment Antonio Conte walked out the door.

“Should Pochettino be allowed to join London rivals Chelsea, who are in a considerably worse position than Spurs, it would be nothing short of a dereliction of duty by Tottenham’s executives.”

The prospect of Pochettino joining Chelsea over Tottenham will be a sickening thought for Spurs fans, and another unpopular call from Levy.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

David Ornstein reported last week that Tottenham’s board was unanimous in not appointing Pochettino.

There’s some logic to not going back to a manager that a club previously felt they had to sack in the past.

However, Tottenham’s most successful recent period came when the Argentinian was in charge.

There’s clearly a big connection between the club, the fans and Pochettino that shouldn’t be ignored.

It will be a bitter blow for Tottenham fans if they have to welcome Pochettino back to north London next season if he’s wearing Chelsea colours.

