Journalist provides update on Tottenham talks with Julian Nagelsmann

Tottenham Hotspur’s talks with manager Julian Nagelsmann have hit a stumbling block according to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

The potential Spurs managerial appointment is now “in doubt” over confusion around the sporting director position at the club.

There is uncertainty surrounding the sporting director role to work with the next managerial appointment.

Nagelsmann is on the shortlist and tempted by the move, but knowing who is in charge of recruitment and strategy is an “important” part of his decision.

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is also another managerial candidate on their shortlist as the club look to find a permanent manager for next season.

It has not been a good season for Spurs. The last month or so has been especially horrid. They lost heavily to Newcastle and also lost in dramatic style to Liverpool at Anfield.

With Champions League football next season looking unlikely, the fan base are not happy. A big summer is needed as chairman Daniel Levy is looking for a new manager and players to strengthen the squad.

Spurs could also lose Harry Kane, with multiple clubs monitoring his situation. The mood will go from bad to worse now. The club seem to be struggling to get one of their favoured candidates to become the manager of the club.

Former sporting director Fabio Paratici left in April due to ongoing issues and that means Levy will also have to find a new person for this role as well.

Levy is getting a lot of heat, with lots of fans wanting him gone. With this in mind, he has to make sure his decisions over the new manager and players is perfect.

Nagelsmann has been deemed “certainly one of the best coaches in the world”. Spurs will certainly hope to appoint him, or someone of his calibre.

