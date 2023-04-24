Garth Crooks amazed by what Tottenham target James Ward-Prowse did against Arsenal











Garth Crooks was very impressed with what Tottenham Hotspur target James Ward-Prowse did against Arsenal on Friday.

Ward-Prowse was named in Crooks’s BBC Sport Team of the Week after Southampton’s 3-3 draw with the Gunners.

It was ultimately a disappointing result for the Saints who are creeping closer to relegation.

Given they were 3-1 up in the 87th minute, it is a case of two points dropped away to the league leaders.

However, James Ward-Prowse will still be popular at Tottenham for helping derail Arsenal’s title challenge.

The central midfielder has been linked with Spurs, and has been told he can leave Southampton if they get relegated.

The 28-year-old has been valued at £50m, which would be a steep fee for a player who is already at his peak.

However, given Tottenham’s recent struggles, a leader like Ward-Prowse could be a very good option.

He may also finally be able to take free-kick duties away from Harry Kane.

Tottenham target Ward-Prowse impresses against Arsenal

Talking about the Southampton skipper, Crooks said: “Arsenal’s comeback was impressive but not as impressive as Southampton’s performance on the night and especially James Ward-Prowse.

“His last-minute block on Reiss Nelson’s attempt on goal was sensational.

“I reckon there are 10 points achievable for the Saints from six games which will put them on 34 points – and I don’t think that will be enough.”

Tottenham are crying out for a creative central midfielder, which is a role Ward-Prowse could fill.

As Crooks states, Ward-Prowse isn’t afraid to put in a big challenge, but has also created plenty of chances this season.

Southampton manager Ruben Selles has deployed Ward-Prowse in a more advanced role since taking over.

It’s suited him well, but it hasn’t been enough to drag the club out of the relegation zone.

Ward-Prowse demonstrated how good he could be for Tottenham against Arsenal on Friday.

Whether they can negotiate a lower fee for the England international if Southampton are relegated is yet to be seen.

However, given the turmoil at Spurs right now, he may end up choosing another club ahead of them in the summer, namely Newcastle.

After yesterday’s result, a move to St. James’ Park might appeal more to Ward-Prowse.

