Report: Tottenham and Newcastle target James Ward-Prowse can leave Southampton if they get relegated











Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will be on high alert after talkSPORT reported that James Ward-Prowse will be allowed to leave Southampton on one condition.

It was revealed that Ward-Prowse has been “told he can leave Southampton if they go down”. Fellow Premier League side West Ham are also interested in him.

The midfielder is known for his amazing talent at set pieces. He has scored 17 free kicks for the club. This is one away from David Beckham, who currently has the record for the most free kicks scored in the Premier League.

The 28 year old, who is in and out of the England squad, is captain of the Saints. Despite his best attempts to help the club, they sit bottom of the division.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Newcastle and Tottenham target James Ward-Prowse told he can leave Southampton

We could see Ward-Prowse become one of the big stories of the transfer window. It was revealed by talkSPORT that the Englishman has previously attracted interest from Spurs and picked up new ‘admirers’ in Newcastle.

Ward-Prowse, who former team mate Charlie Austin labelled as ‘phenomenal’, will be happy that he can leave the Saints if they get relegated.

The midfielder has featured 402 times for Southampton, scoring over 50 goals along the way. He has been at the club his whole career.

Spurs and Newcastle could both definitely use a central midfielder with good attacking and defensive qualities like Ward-Prowse has. The fact that he is also great at corners and free kicks is a huge bonus.

The set-piece specialist will hope that he can keep the Saints up. They are only four points from safety with seven games remaining so it is possible.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Show all