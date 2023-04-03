Newcastle eyeing PL rival's 'unbelievable' 28-year-old top goalscorer











Newcastle United are interested in James Ward-Prowse as the Magpies target a number of signings during the summer transfer window.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that Eddie Howe’s side want the likes of Harvey Barnes, Scott McTominay and Kieran Tierney.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle have shown some of their potential this season. They are battling for the top-four in the Premier League. And they have reached the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle eyeing Ward-Prowse

But of course, they will be looking to take another step next year. So it is absolutely no surprise that they are eyeing a number of signings – from several of their Premier League rivals.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

And the Daily Mail reports that one of the players they want is James Ward-Prowse.

Once again, Ward-Prowse has been the standout performer for Southampton this season. The 28-year-old is their top goalscorer. And he is one of the only members of their squad who looks even slightly dangerous in the final third.

The Saints are in big trouble this season. Ruben Selles’ side sit bottom of the table. And they do not look like getting themselves out of danger right now.

But with Ward-Prowse in the ranks, they have always got a chance. He has now been directly involved in 104 goals in exactly 400 games for the club. And of course, he is always an incredible threat from set-pieces, particularly free-kicks.

He has been an ‘unbelievable‘ servant. And you would probably struggle to find too many Southampton fans who would blame him for moving on in the summer, regardless of how the remainder of the season plays out.

Ward-Prowse would have the potential to be a really smart signing for Newcastle as they look to take that next step.