Tottenham want James Ward-Prowse as Southampton set asking price











Tottenham Hotspur are interested in James Ward-Prowse this summer, with Southampton setting their asking price for the captain ahead of the end of the season.

According to a report from 90min, Spurs are one of several sides in the Premier League waiting in the wings as the Saints face an uphill battle trying to keep themselves in the top-flight.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Ruben Selles’ men sit bottom of the table. And you would struggle to find too many Southampton fans who believe that they will be able to get themselves out of trouble.

Tottenham eyeing Ward-Prowse

Certainly, if they do go down, a number of players are likely to be on the way out. And one of those who will almost definitely attract offers is James Ward-Prowse.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Ward-Prowse has been Southampton’s talisman for a number of years. Of course, his ability from set-pieces has been lauded for some time. But his game is about a lot more than that.

And that is reflected in the fact that a number of top-half sides in the Premier League are admirers of the 28-year-old.

According to 90min, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Manchester United all have Ward-Prowse on their radar. And Southampton have set a price of £50 million.

That price may seem quite steep, particularly if Southampton end up getting relegated. But he is a player with over 100 goal involvements in just over 400 appearances for the Saints.

He has seven goals in the Premier League this season. Two of those goals have come against Tottenham this term.

Spurs definitely need to add goals to their midfield this summer. Rodrigo Bentancur has been superb. But his injury has highlighted how little his teammates contribute in front of goal.

Ward-Prowse often provides ‘unbelievable‘ quality. So it would be no surprise to see him attract a raft of bids.