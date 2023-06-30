Galatasaray could make move to sign £20m Tottenham player

Tottenham are yet to see the best of Djed Spence and it looks like being a big summer for the former Middlesbrough defender.

Spurs paid £20m to sign Spence after he had helped Nottingham Forest to promotion. However, he endured a frustrating time of things under Antonio Conte and was loaned out to Rennes to get first-team football.

Now due back with Tottenham for summer training, the full-back is believed to be desperate to impress new manager Ange Postecoglou and force his way into the team.

But if not, a move to Turkey could be on the cards, with Turkish outlet Yeni Safak claiming that Galatasaray are weighing up a move for Spence.

It’s claimed that Spence is among a number of options Galatasaray are keeping tabs on. It comes as the same report suggests they could lose Sacha Boey. Arsenal, of course, are keen on the young defender.

For Spence, the task ahead of him is a simple one. He needs to buckle down and catch Postecoglou’s eye. At the same time, though, he knows he has a £40m signing in Pedro Porro ahead of him for now.

A move might be what Spence needs

Djed Spence is in danger of becoming a nearly man in football. Yes, he is young enough to make sure his career doesn’t drift into nothing, but he needs to make the right calls.

This summer feels a big one for him. It’s good that Conte has gone. Postecoglou seems like a man who will give Spence time and maybe even put an arm around him.

If he can impress, get some minutes, and compete with Porro, then that’s ideal.

But if not, then a permanent move might be the next best thing for Spence. Whether or not that fresh start is in Turkey, would be his choice.

Galatasary are a huge club, though. And if he did well there, then his career would be firmly back on track.