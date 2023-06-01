Tottenham star Pedro Porro sends four-word message to Bryan Gil on Instagram after he wins the Europa League











Tottenham Hotspur full-back Pedro Porro has sent a message to Bryan Gil on Instagram after he won the Europa League with Sevilla last night.

Gil is enjoying a loan spell in La Liga after he was used sparingly by Antonio Conte during the first half of the season.

The 22-year-old has struggled to nail down a place in the Tottenham side since making the switch from Sevilla back in 2021.

Yet, he’s gone on to lift silverware with his former club after they overcame AS Roma on penalties in the Europa League final last night.

Gil started on the left-hand side but it’s fair to say he didn’t enjoy his best evening as he was hooked at half-time. Nevertheless, the youngster took to Instagram today to express his delight following last night’s final.

Porro sends message to Gil

Gil posted a picture of himself holding the Europa League trophy alongside the caption: “31/05/2023 a date I will definitely remember no matter how long it goes.

“Thank you for making it possible.”

And Tottenham full-back Pedro Porro congratulated his compatriot beneath the post.

He wrote: “You are so great!” alongside five heart emojis.

Porro is yet to play alongside Gil as he joined Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon on deadline day in January.

Gil secured his move to Sevilla just a day before and has joined an evergrowing list of former Tottenham players to win a trophy elsewhere.

Of course, the youngster isn’t technically a former Spurs player yet and will return to north London in the summer, alongside Tanguy Ndombele who also won the Serie A title with Napoli.

It will be intriguing to see what happens with Gil over the summer as he’s a very talented player.

He impressed under Conte for a brief spell in January while Spurs were short of attacking options. But he was sent out on loan after some encouraging displays.

Much will depend on who ends up in the dugout for Tottenham next season and whether or not Gil is suited to their style of play.

