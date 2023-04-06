Report: Sacha Boey decides which club he wants to join - Arsenal or Milan











Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Galatasaray’s French right-back Sacha Boey in recent weeks, and the defender has apparently made his decision now.

Mikel Arteta is expected to be on the market for a new full-back this summer. The Gunners tried to sign Ivan Fresneda in the January transfer window, but no move materialised then.

Many expect the Spaniard to be an option again this summer, but he won’t be the only one. Galatasaray’s Boey is also reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

Sacha Boey prefers to join Arsenal over Milan

Multiple reports over the last month have claimed that Arsenal want to sign Boey this summer.

It was reported two weeks ago that the 22-year-old French right-back is the Gunners’ priority target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Boey is expected to be a wanted man this summer, with TMW claiming that half of Europe are monitoring his situation. Arsenal, however, reportedly want to sign him more than any other club.

Turkish outlet Aksam now report that Boey has made his decision. He wants to leave Galatasaray this summer and prefers a move to sign for Arsenal rather than Italian giants AC Milan.

The report claims Galatasaray are prepared to let him go, but not for anything less than £13 million.

Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal have been the best team in the Premier League this season, but that will not stop them from strengthening their squad in the summer transfer window.

Central midfield will be their priority, and Edu is expected to bring in at least one new player there, if not two. A new forward may also be on the agenda as the Gunners will need a top-quality attack to fare well in the Champions League.

Although it isn’t as much of a priority, it won’t be a surprise at all to see Arsenal bring in a talented right-back to provide competition for Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Boey, who’s still only 22, could well be the one.

Photo by Berk Ozkan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Show all