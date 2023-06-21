Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence is desperate to impress new manager Ange Postecoglou during pre-season.

A report from Football London suggests the England under-21 full-back doesn’t want to go on loan again.

It’s not been an easy first season at Tottenham for Djed Spence.

He joined the club with a lot of expectations for £20m after a fantastic season with Nottingham Forest.

Spence was one of the outstanding players in the Championship and helped Forest finally return to the Premier League.

Unfortunately, it turned out that Antonio Conte wasn’t his biggest fan.

There were claims Spence was a club signing rather than brought in by the Italian, although that’s always been denied.

Whatever was the case, Conte barely played Spence, with the 22-year-old managing just 33 minutes of football.

He went on loan to Stade Rennais in January, joining fellow Spurs defender Joe Rodon.

The right-back played nine times before dropping to the bench and picking up a knee injury.

Spence is now desperate to impress Ange Postecoglou to avoid leaving Tottenham again.

The Australian has plenty of options in that role which could make life tough for the youngster.

Spence wants to impress new Tottenham boss Postecoglou

The report from Football London suggests Spence wants to impress Postecoglou due to his style of play.

The Australian coach plays much more attacking football than Conte which should suit Spence.

He was well known for bombing down the right wing to support Brennan Johnson at Nottingham Forest.

A wing-back role under Conte should have suited him, but he was never given the opportunity.

Postecoglou has Spence, Emerson Royal and Pedro Porro to choose from at Tottenham.

The Spanish defender only signed in January, while Emerson dramatically improved towards the end of last season.

It’s not going to be easy for Spence and he will have to make the most of pre-season to avoid leaving the club again.

In reality, another loan move might be the best option to avoid sitting on the bench for another season.