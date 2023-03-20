Gabriel Magalhaes left seriously impressed by £70m striker last night, after rumours Arsenal could sign him











Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes was very impressed by Victor Osimhen as he continued his fantastic form for Napoli.

The Nigerian international took to Instagram after another comprehensive win in Serie A.

With 11 games remaining, Napoli have opened up a 19-point lead over second-place Lazio.

The club are flying domestically and in Europe, having reached their first ever Champions League quarter-final.

Unsurprisingly, Osimhen’s form has attracted the attention of plenty of major clubs.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Arsenal are one of them, with Italian journalist Ciro Venerato suggesting the Gunners are leading the race to sign him.

Osimhen dreams of playing in the Premier League one day, which could certainly work to Arsenal’s advantage.

Arsenal may hope that Gabriel could help convince Osimhen that a move to the Emirates is a good idea.

The pair played together at Lille, and are still keeping a close eye on each other’s progress.

Gabriel impressed with Arsenal target Osimhen after scoring another brace

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate another win, and said: “Another win another brace, focus now on the game against Guinea Bissau, God is the greatest.”

Arsenal defender Gabriel thought Osimhen was on fire yesterday, as he took his tally of league goals to 21 for the season.

Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes impressed with Victor Osimhen. Cr. (victorosimhen9) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The £70m forward would be an exceptional signing for Arsenal in the summer.

Osimhen is arguably one of the top five centre-forwards in the world right now.

He’s a complete forward, and would comfortably fit into Mikel Arteta’s current Arsenal system.

Finding a place for him in the team may be tricky right now given the form of Arsenal’s other attackers.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, it would be impossible for the Gunners to turn down a move for Osimhen given his goalscoring pedigree.

He would be an expensive signing, and with Arsenal still eyeing a move for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, a decision may have to be made on which targets to prioritise.

There would be a lot of football fans who would be delighted to see Osimhen in the Premier League.

The Gunners would have a forward who could potentially compete with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane to claim to be the league’s best.

