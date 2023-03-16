Gary Lineker left amazed after watching ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal target last night











Gary Lineker took to Twitter last night to praise Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after watching him in the Champions League, after he’s been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s men moved to bring in Leandro Trossard in January and the Belgian has settled in quickly at the Emirates Stadium.

The 28-year-old has been used as a false nine by Arteta in Gabriel Jesus’ absence and he seems to be thriving in the role.

Despite Trossard’s brilliant start at Arsenal, the club have been linked with a move for the in-form Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato suggested last week that the Gunners are the favourites among Premier League sides to land the Nigerian striker.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Osimhen bagged yet another brace in the Champions League last night as Luciano Spalletti’s men thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0.

And it seems that Lineker was impressed with the 24-year-old’s display.

Lineker amazed by Osimhen’s latest performance

Lineker took to Twitter to praise Osimhen after he helped fire Napoli through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Osimhen has now netted a staggering 23 goals in 25 appearances for Napoli this season.

The ‘phenomenal’ striker has really announced himself as one of the most lethal finishers in Europe over the past few months.

It’s no surprise that he is turning heads in the Premier League, with the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United also said to be interested.

He made a £70 million switch to Naples from Ligue 1 outfit Lille back in 2020. But Spalletti’s men will probably demand a fee way north of that if he is to move on this summer.

Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images

While Osimhen is undoubtedly one of the most exciting players in Europe right now, it seems unlikely that Arsenal will break the bank to sign him anytime soon.

Arteta already has a wealth of options at his disposal for the number nine role, with Jesus returning from injury and Trossard impressing in the role.

The Spaniard also seems to trust Eddie Nketiah, who stepped up in the absence of Jesus after the World Cup.

Arsenal will seemingly have other priorities over the summer as they bid to strengthen Arteta’s midfield options. But it’s scary to think how Osimhen could perform in a free-flowing attacking side like Arsenal’s.

