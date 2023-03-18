‘In private’: Romano says ‘incredible’ player keeps saying he wants to move to England, Arsenal lead the race











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Victor Osimhen’s future amid a number of links to Arsenal.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move for the Nigerian striker with reports earlier this month stating that Arsenal are leading the race for his signature.

Arsenal’s chances of landing Osimhen have just been given a huge boost by Romano too. The Italian says that the striker is dreaming of a move to the Premier League in the near future, stating that Osimhen is saying in private that he wants to move to England.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Osimhen wants England move

Romano shared what he knows about Osimhen.

“It is important to mention Victor Osimhen. He is doing incredible in the Champions League. Many of you ask about his future mentioning Bayern and some other possibilities. Many clubs appreciate this player, but Osimhen’s dream is to play in the Premier League. This is guaranteed, it’s what he’s stated in public but it’s also in private. The player dreams of Premier League move, he has already played in Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A. For sure, English clubs are tracking him such as Manchester United and Chelsea,” Romano said.

Big chance

This is one of the biggest opportunities on the transfer market right now.

Osimhen is a truly world-class striker and whoever signs him this summer will be getting a superstar in the making.

Arsenal are said to be leading the race, but with Manchester United and Chelsea in more desperate need of a striker, perhaps one of those two clubs could pip the Gunners to this transfer.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as it looks like Osimhen could be coming to England in the very near future.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Show all