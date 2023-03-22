Gabriel Jesus sends wordless reaction after hearing Takehiro Tomiyasu injury news











Gabriel Jesus has now sent a message to Arsenal teammate Takehiro Tomiyasu after hearing the devastating news about his injury.

A statement from Arsenal yesterday confirmed that the Japanese international suffered a significant knee injury.

It reads: ‘Tomi has had successful surgery in London on Tuesday and will be ruled out for the remainder of this season.

‘Everyone at the club will now be working hard with Tomi, so he can join pre-season training ahead of next season.’

It’s a big blow for the Gunners who will need as many options as possible going into the final run-in.

The last thing Mikel Arteta needs right now is an injury crisis to deal with.

Gabriel Jesus will know what Takehiro Tomiyasu is going through with his latest injury.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He spent months on the side lines after also picking up a knee problem while away at the World Cup.

The Brazilian worked tirelessly to get back to full fitness, pushing even the Arsenal staff to their limits.

The 24-year-old defender will be desperate to do the same with his campaign coming to an end.

Jesus sends Tomiyasu message after injury news

The Brazilian forward posted a picture of Tomiyasu on his story with three emojis.

Jesus was alluded to praying for Tomiyasu, before suggesting he would come back stronger from his injury.

Arsenal’s only fit right-back option is now Ben White, having loaned out Cedric Soares to Fulham in January.

Thomas Partey filled in at the end of the Crystal Palace game in that role, while Kieran Tierney has also played there in the past.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Oleksandr Zinchenko has already sent a message to Tomiyasu to wish him the best in his recovery.

Mikel Arteta did suggest after their win at the weekend that it wasn’t looking good for the 24-year-old.

Their worst fears have now been realised, and many at the The Emirates will be breathing a sigh of relief that Gareth Southgate overlooked Ben White for his latest England squad.

