Arsenal confirmed yesterday that Takehiro Tomiyasu has undergone surgery on his knee, and Oleksandr Zinchenko has sent him a message of support on Instagram.

Tomiyasu started the Gunners’ game against Sporting Lisbon last week, and he went off injured after just nine minutes. He was spotted wearing crutches after the game, and Arsenal fans were worried sick.

Now, it has been confirmed that Tomiyasu will not play again this season.

Tomiyasu had a phenomenal debut campaign in the Premier League last season, but he has only been used as a backup to Ben White at right-back this campaign.

However, the Japan international has almost always been a solid player for Arsenal, and he will be a huge miss for the remainder of this season.

The Gunners confirmed yesterday that Tomiyasu has undergone surgery after suffering a significant injury to his right knee. He is only expected to be back for pre-season ahead of the start of the next campaign.

Fans are devastated for Tomiyasu, who is a favourite at the Emirates. Everyone’s wishing him a speedy recovery, including his teammate Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian posted a picture of Tomiyasu on his Instagram Story and wrote: “Come back stronger brother.”

TBR View:

Arsenal now only have White at right-back.

The Englishman has had an unbelievable campaign in what many have described it be in an unnatural position. He has been one of the best right-backs in the Premier League this season, and he will remain the first-choice there.

The last thing Arsenal need now is an injury to White. If he misses a few games, the Gunners will be in deep trouble following Tomiyasu’s season-ending injury last week.

The international break will give White some rest, and Arsenal fans will be hoping he’ll be raring to go once domestic football returns on the 1st of April.

