Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus believes Jorginho is the best player in training at London Colney every day.

The Gunners have a fantastic squad right now and an even better manager in Mikel Arteta. He pushes them in training every day, and you have to be really good to survive. Jesus says Jorginho is better than everybody else in those sessions at Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus says Jorginho is Arsenal’s best player in training

Arsenal signed Jorginho from Chelsea in a £12 million deal in January this year (Sky Sports).

A lot of eyebrows were raised when Arteta and Edu decided to go with the Italian, but he has mostly been brilliant in a Gunners shirt since he joined the club.

Jorginho is by no means the first choice at Arsenal. He fell further down the pecking order following Declan Rice‘s arrival in the summer, but he’s still a hugely important member of the squad.

The Italian’s experience is key for everyone at the club, and the way he trains sets an example for all the younger guys too.

Speaking of the best trainers at Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli picked Jesus, while Aaron Ramsdale claimed it’s Rice. Jorginho, however, is Jesus’ pick.

In a quickfire Q&A with Footballer Fits on TikTok, when Jesus was asked to name the ‘best trainer’ at Arsenal, he quickly replied: “What I heard is Jorginho!”

Arteta could sell Jorginho

As we said above, Jorginho is not the first choice at Arsenal.

Summer signing Rice is clearly ahead of him in the pecking order, as is Thomas Partey, who has been unbelievable for Arsenal.

To add to that, Jorginho will enter the final six months of his contract in January, and a report from CalcioMercato has claimed that he will be allowed to leave if he wishes to because he’s no longer a priority for Arteta.

Juventus are said to be keen to sign Jorginho, and it will be interesting to see what will happen if The Old Lady makes an offer at the turn of the year.