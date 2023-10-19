Aaron Ramsdale says 24-year-old Arsenal player is the best in training every day

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that summer signing Declan Rice is the best player in training sessions at the club right now.

The Gunners have had a great start to the new season, and Rice has been one of their best players. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta absolutely loves him – probably because he trains so well every day.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Aaron Ramsdale says Declan Rice is Arsenal’s best player in training

Arsenal signed Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer for a club-record fee of £105 million (Sky Sports)

The Englishman, still only 24, has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League for a few years now. He’s an unbelievable player, and he has been brilliant this season.

Rice is one of the biggest reasons why Arsenal are level on points with league leaders Tottenham in the Premier League at the moment.

He can do everything on the pitch, and the secret to his success is the hard work he puts in at London Colney in training sessions every day.

In a quickfire Q&A with Footballer Fits on TikTok, Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli were asked to name the ‘best trainer’ at Arsenal.

Martinelli named Jesus, but Ramsdale, who is clearly impressed with Rice, quickly said: “Declan!”

One of the best midfielders in the world

Arsenal paid an absolute fortune to sign Declan Rice in the summer, and the fact that nobody is really talking about his price tag shows just how good he has been.

Rice is definitely up there with the best midfielders in the world. It was recently even claimed that Arteta thinks he could ‘explode’ like Jude Bellingham soon.

Rodri is perhaps the only player who is ahead of Rice right now, but the fact the Arsenal man is still only 24 years old means he has all the time in the world to surpass the Manchester City star.

Arsenal take on Chelsea on Saturday and Rice is almost guaranteed to start. If he has a good game, it should be an easy win for the Gunners.