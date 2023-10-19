Gabriel Martinelli says 26-year-old is actually Arsenal’s best player in training right now

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli was asked to name the best trainer at the club right now – he quickly said Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners have a fantastic group of players in their squad. Mikel Arteta has developed them all brilliantly, and training sessions under the Spaniard are usually intense. Martinelli thinks Jesus is the best in those sessions at London Colney.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Gabriel Martinelli says Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal’s best player in training

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last year in a £45 million deal (BBC).

The 26-year-old instantly elevated the levels at the club. He improved everyone around him, and he was one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners challenged for the title last season.

Jesus’ quality doesn’t just come in games, he is incredible in training as well.

Like Arteta, the Brazilian demands everything from everyone, and that’s what makes him such a good player to have in the squad.

In a quickfire interview with Footballer Fits on TikTok, Gunners star Gabriel Martinelli was asked to name the ‘best trainer’ at Arsenal right now.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

He said without any hesitation: “Jesus!”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jesus needs to be more prolific in front of goal

There has been a lot of talk about how Arsenal need a prolific goalscorer to replace Gabriel Jesus if they want to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move to sign Ivan Toney, while Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is also said to be on their radar.

Jesus will not like that one bit. He was brought in to be the main man last year, and if he intends to stay as Arsenal’s first-choice number nine, he will have to start scoring goals regularly.

The Brazilian scored 11 goals in the Premier League last season but missed 16 big chances in 26 games. If he can cut those misses by half, Arsenal will not need another striker in January.