‘Unbelievable’ £12m Arsenal player can leave in January; Juventus could make a move for him

Juventus could look to make a move for Jorginho in the January transfer window, with the Old Lady long-time admirers of the Arsenal midfielder.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which claims that the Italy international could leave the Gunners in the winter having been a peripheral figure in North London.

Jorginho has proved to be a really shrewd signing for Mikel Arteta’s men. There was plenty of concern amongst Arsenal fans when the club started to be linked with the Chelsea midfielder as the hours ticked down at the end of the January transfer window.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal ultimately spent £12 million to sign Jorginho. And that proved to be a good bit of business. He is someone who provides cover and competition for the likes of Declan Rice and Thomas Partey. But he also appears to be incredibly popular within the squad.

Juventus could make January move for Jorginho

Nevertheless, it seems that there is a chance that Jorginho could leave Arsenal in January. Calciomercato reports that Juventus always have him on their radar. And they could make a move if the Gunners are willing to let him go for a small fee.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The report adds that he can go in the winter.

Arsenal will surely not let midfielder leave

It would be a surprise if Arteta was willing to sanction Jorginho’s departure. Of course, the 31-year-old may not be entirely happy with the amount of game-time he has received. And the chance to join Juve may perhaps appeal as they target another central midfielder.

But Arsenal look set to challenge for the title again this year. With that, they will not want to lose any of their players. And Jorginho is one who seemingly has an important role to play on and off the pitch.

Paul Merson said to Sky Sports that he has an ‘unbelievable‘ ability to always find his teammates with his passing. And that composure is going to be important as Arsenal head down the stretch.

So surely, the Gunners will not be letting Jorginho leave in January, despite what the reports in Italy are suggesting.