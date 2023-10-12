Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Tottenham Hotspur to go and sign Ivan Toney from Brentford in January if they want to push on and try to win the Premier League.

Agbonlahor was speaking on TalkSPORT and addressing the England international’s future.

It’s safe to say there’s a shortage of top-level strikers in the Premier League.

Teams up and down the table are struggling to find a number nine to lead the line right now.

Even at the top of the table, Tottenham never truly replaced Harry Kane this summer and Arsenal forwards Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah haven’t exactly been prolific this season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Both clubs have been Toney this season as he looks set to leave Brentford when his ban ends.

Gabby Agbonlahor has now said that Tottenham should go all out to sign Ivan Toney in January.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Goals haven’t been a problem for Spurs this season, with James Maddison expertly pulling the strings behind Ange Postecoglou’s chosen front three.

However, signing Toney would allow Son Heung-min to shift back out onto the left wing without having to use the struggling Richarlison through the middle.

Agbonlahor urges Tottenham to sign Toney

Speaking on TalkSPORT about the 27-year-old’s future, Agbonlahor said: “Do Spurs go and get [Ivan] Toney? It’s the same question.

“If Spurs come to January and they’re in a title race what if Son [Heung-min] got injured, touch wood it doesn’t happen, or [James] Maddison? What then?

“They’ve got Richarlison, he can’t score. The young lad [Brennan] Johnson will do OK.

“I think whoever’s serious about this title challenge should go and get Ivan Toney.”

Valued at £70m, Toney would likely be the most expensive signing in Tottenham’s history.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

There would also be an initial question mark over whether he’s ready to immediately step into the team having not played competitive football in such a long time.

However, it’s hard to disagree with Agbonlahor that Toney wouldn’t be a great signing for Tottenham.

He’s a guaranteed goal threat in the Premier League and can take over penalty duties from the departed Harry Kane.

His link-up play and ability to hold up the ball are reminiscent of Kane and he’s a very tidy finisher too.