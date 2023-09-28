Tottenham still haven’t really replaced Harry Kane.

Yes, they’ve made signings that have transformed their squad, and they look better off for it, but, in the same breath, they’re yet to bring in a number nine who is a guaranteed source of goals.

Of course, finding these types of players is easier said than done, but there is one player who is set to come onto the market next year who fits this bill – Ivan Toney.

Tottenham have been strongly linked with Toney lately, but according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, no formal approach has been made by Spurs to the player or the club just yet.

No Toney approach made

Romano shared what he knows about the ‘extraordinary’ striker.

“We have to wait, let’s see what happens. At the moment we have Tottenham in the rumours. At the moment there’s still no formal approach. We have Chelsea, they are interested in Ivan Toney. They asked in June, July for in 2024, but now he’s changed his agent so they will have to restart the conversation, but the interest is still there,” Romano said.

Ideal

Spurs may not have gone in for Toney just yet, but we can’t help but feel that this would be the ideal signing for Tottenham in many ways.

The Brentford striker, quite simply, has it all. He’s brilliant in terms of hold-up play and creating chances for his other attacking players, while he’s also dynamite in front of goal.

With the right team around him, Toney could consistently bang in 20 goals a season for a team like Tottenham, and that sort of strike rate is what is going to take Spurs to the next level.

Tottenham would be foolish to not get involved in this transfer race.