It’s not just Arsenal who are keen to sign Ivan Toney, the Brentford striker is reportedly coveting a move to the Emirates too in January.

The Gunners have had a great start to the new season. They are level on points with Tottenham but Spurs are the league leaders because they’ve scored more goals than Arsenal. A new striker in January could make a difference for Mikel Arteta‘s side, and Toney has been heavily linked.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Ivan Toney is coveting a move to Arsenal in January

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Ivan Toney for a few months now, and The Daily Mail have shared the latest on the situation.

The ‘world-class‘ Englishman is currently banned for breaching the FA’s betting rules. He will not be allowed back in the Premier League until the middle of January, but once he does, he could be on the move.

Numerous reports over the last couple of months have claimed that Toney is on Arsenal’s wish list and a move in January cannot be ruled out.

Now, the Mail claim that Arteta and Arsenal’s recruitment team are ‘very seriously’ considering a move to sign a new striker in the January transfer window.

Toney is a player Arsenal are said to be ‘coveting, big time’, and the Brentford striker is ‘coveting Arsenal’ too ahead of the January transfer window.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Toney will reportedly cost a fee in the region of £80 million.

The Gunners will have to break the bank

Arsenal have shown over the last few years that they aren’t afraid to spend big money on players Arteta and Edu think will improve them.

Toney definitely checks that box, but after spending in excess of £200 million in the summer on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya, there are doubts if the Gunners will go big again in January.

The report claims that even if Arsenal have money in the bank to spend £80 million on Toney in January, that sort of expenditure will impact their spending next summer.

It will be interesting to see if Arteta and Edu are willing to take that risk in the winter window.