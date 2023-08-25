£80m player Tottenham want to buy has just signed with Gareth Bale’s old agent

Brentford forward Ivan Toney has just signed with Gareth Bale’s old agent amid claims Tottenham Hotspur want to sign him.

A report from the Evening Standard has shared more details about the England international’s future.

Tottenham are in need of a striker after the departure of Harry Kane.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has put his faith in Richarlison for the opening two games of the season.

The Brazilian has had a tough time in North London so far but deserves more time to see if he can be the main centre-forward in Postacoglou’s system.

However, Spurs are considering other options right now and one of those is Ivan Toney.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Toney hasn’t featured for Brentford so far this season due to a ban that doesn’t expire until January.

He’s not even allowed to train until next month but is still attracting interest from elsewhere.

Manchester United are said to be keen but Tottenham are also big fans of the 27-year-old.

Toney has now signed with a new agent amid interest from Tottenham and other clubs.

Brentford are reportedly ‘resigned’ to eventually losing their star striker, but the question is has he played his final match for the Bees?

Toney signs with new agent amid Tottenham interest

The report from the Evening Standard states that Toney has signed with super-agent Jonathan Barnett.

Barnett was Gareth Bale’s agent and also represents Eduardo Camavinga, Jack Grealish and Luke Shaw.

They go on to say that multiple bids are expected for Toney once his ban has finished and Brentford have valued him at £80m.

A move for Ivan Toney makes a lot of sense for Spurs right now.

Despite two promising performances in the league, Postecoglou still needs time to implement his tactics and ideas fully.

Not having Toney available until January is unlikely to have a huge bearing on their success between now and then.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

It also gives Richarlison plenty of time to rediscover his best form with a good run in the team.

Toney switching agents suggests that he and Brentford are preparing for the likes of Tottenham to come to the table soon.

The 27-year-old is arguably one of the best Harry Kane replacements available and could be a game-changing signing for Spurs.