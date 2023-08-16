Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor doesn’t think forward Richarlison is good enough to play for Tottenham Hotspur.

Agbonlahor was speaking on TalkSPORT (16/8 6:04am) and reflecting on last weekend’s action.

Tottenham started their season with a 2-2 draw with Brentford all the team and performance was very different to their last visit to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Club stalwarts Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane have now left and Ange Postecoglou is now the man in the dugout.

There were also four debutants in the side including goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison who ended up wearing the captain’s armband at the end of the match.

There was also plenty of interest in how Richarlison did playing up front for Spurs.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He was tasked with replacing Harry Kane on Sunday but couldn’t make an impact on the match.

Agbonlahor has now said that Richarlison was really poor against Brentford for Tottenham.

The £90,000-a-week forward has plenty to prove after a tough first season in North London.

Agbonlahor unimpressed with Tottenham forward Richarlison

Alan Brazil and Gabby Agbonlahor have a bet on who will finish higher this season between Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Reflecting on the opening weekend’s results, Brazil said: “First game of the season, I don’t want to ruin his season, already do I?

Agbonlahor replied: “You lost Harry Kane though? I’m happy with our bet, Villa to finish above Spurs.

“Did you see Richarlison? Dreadful.”

Brazil: “Yeah, well it’s only the first game as you said.”

There’s a lot of pressure on Richarlison to kick on this season in Kane’s absence.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Michail Antonio has suggested Spurs need to replace him and other forwards are being considered.

Gift Orban and Evan Ferguson are both reportedly targets but right now the burden of leading the line for Spurs rests on the Brazilian’s shoulders.

Agbonlahor’s criticism of Richarlison is very harsh and Tottenham’s new tactics under Postecoglou should really suit him.

He will need time to adapt like all of his teammates but Spurs can’t rely on their defenders to score every week.