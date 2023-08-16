Michail Antonio suggests Tottenham need to replace 26-year-old this summer

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has said that Tottenham Hotspur should consider replacing Richarlison this summer.

Antonio was discussing Tottenham’s Brazilian centre-forward with Callum Wilson on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

Tottenham were rocked by the departure of star player Harry Kane to Bayern Munich just last week.

After a summer of negotiations between Spurs and the German giants, a deal was eventually agreed.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou turned to Richarlison against Brentford to fill the void left by Kane’s sale.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 26-year-old struggled to make an impact on Sunday and hasn’t hit the heights many would have expected when he signed from Everton last summer.

Antonio has suggested that Tottenham need to consider replacing Richarlison while the transfer window is still open.

It’s not the first time he’s had something to say about the Brazilian.

Antonio tells Tottenham to replace Richarlison

Antonio and Wilson joked last season that Richarlison had picked up more bookings for taking his shirt off than scored goals.

Richarlison didn’t take to this kindly, pointing out they hadn’t scored as many World Cup goals as he had.

Antonio was asked whether Tottenham need to sign another striker alongside Richarlison and said: “I am longer commenting on Richarlison, it’s got to the stage where I just feel some people are a bit touchy so I don’t want to touch nothing that going to make people touchy.

“Obviously, I’m not going to speak about the person who’s in the position right now, I’m just going to say, Tottenham need to sign a striker. I’ll leave it at that.”

Ange Postecoglou’s style of play should suit Richarlison as it will allow him to stay on the last man and finish chances in the box or run in between opposition defences.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

However, it’s going to take him time to adapt, especially off the back of a campaign where he wasn’t at his best.

Antonio may be pleased to hear that Tottenham are looking to supplement their forward options to give Richarlison some competition.

Gift Orban has been linked with a move while Evan Ferguson appears to also be a target.

Richarlison could prove a lot of his doubters wrong if he can find the back of the net against Manchester United this weekend.