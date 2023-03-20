‘Frightening’ £25m attacker Tottenham wanted in January now set to move this summer











Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr is now set to leave the club this summer, after Tottenham Hotspur pursued him in January.

A report from The Athletic has shared the latest details on the Senegalese international’s future.

Ismaila Sarr has spent four seasons at Watford, but his time at Vicarage Road appears to be coming to an end.

The 25-year-old has shown glimpses of being a top Premier League player during his two spells in the top flight.

Aston Villa tried to sign Sarr in January for £25m, but the move never materialised.

He’s been linked away from the Championship club on plenty of occasions, but a deal has never been done.

The Athletic suggested in January that Sarr was on Tottenham’s shortlist before they signed Arnaut Danjuma.

However, he may have dodged a bullet not joining Spurs, with Danjuma’s minutes being incredibly limited since signing on loan.

Tottenham could now return for Sarr again in the summer if he’s off, and the Dutchman’s loan isn’t made permanent.

He could end up being a real bargain with just a year left on his current deal at Watford.

Tottenham target Sarr on the move this summer

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘Ismaila Sarr is set to leave Watford at the end of the season even if they bounce straight back to the Premier League, writes Adam Leventhal’.

The ‘frightening’ attacker could end being a useful asset for Spurs, although his season out of the top flight means he may need a readjustment period.

Aside from Harry Kane, Tottenham’s attackers haven’t reached their potential this season.

Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min and Richarlison have all struggled and adding further competition to the squad can’t be a bad thing.

Sarr’s 14 goal contributions this season are a positive return for a player turning out for a mid-table Championship side.

However, if Tottenham want to kick on next season, they need to be looking at better players than Sarr this summer.

His lack of European experience and consistent top-flight minutes mean he shouldn’t be one of their top targets.

Sarr could end up proving to be a useful addition to the squad if the asking price is right.

