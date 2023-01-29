Aston Villa Transfer News: Ismaila Sarr price tag revealed as Emery looks to strengthen











Aston Villa have been relatively quiet this window given they’ve a new manager, but they could yet make a move before Tuesday’s deadline.

According to a report from The Sun this morning, Villa are still looking at a potential deal to sign Watford flyer, Ismaila Sarr.

The Sun reports how Villa have been tracking Sarr for some time now. However, there is a problem when it comes to the fee, with Watford wanting at least £25m for the winger. Further, the Hornets are also still in the promotion picture in the Championship, and see Sarr as a key player.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Sarr, who scored a remarkable goal from the halfway line this season for Watford, played for Senegal in the World Cup in December as a regular.

Tottenham are also known to have looked at the winger in the past. However, the signing of Arnaut Danjuma has put an end to Spurs’ need for a new wide player.

Dubbed a ‘frightening’ talent in the past, Sarr is widely seen as one of the best players in the Championship. He has scored seven times this season as Watford struggle to make a push for the top two.

TBR’s View: Sarr could shine with Villa under Emery

We all saw how good Sarr was even when Watford were struggling in the Premier League. He is a player with plenty of ability and loves to excite the crowd.

At Villa, they do have a similar player in the form of Leon Bailey. But adding Sarr and being able to play both on either side would be a sight for Villa fans.

Sarr has done well enough for Watford this season without being at his very best. He’s certainly good enough for the PL, and at 24, should still have his best ahead of him.