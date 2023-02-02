Ismaila Sarr was on Tottenham’s shortlist in January before they signed Arnaut Danjuma











The Athletic reports that Watford forward Ismaila Sarr was on Tottenham Hotspur’s shortlist in January, before they signed Arnaut Danjuma.

Antonio Conte seemed set to bring in another attacking option before the January window opened due to injuries to both Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison.

The club eventually brought in Danjuma on a loan deal from Villarreal, after the player looked set to complete a move to Goodison Park.

He got off to a dream start to his Spurs career last week after he netted on his debut in the FA Cup. But it seems that Tottenham were eyeing a possible move for Sarr before signing the Dutchman.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sarr was on Tottenham’s shortlist

The Athletic reports that Sarr was on Tottenham’s shortlist, but an offer never materialised.

Spurs eventually prioritised other options and of course, ended up bringing in Danjuma.

Sarr has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League after he was relegated with Watford at the end of last season.

The 24-year-old has been described as ‘frightening’ talent and he’s impressed in the Championship for the Hornets during the current campaign.

He’s managed to bag seven goals and put up four assists in the league so far this season, with Watford sitting fifth in the table.

Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

The winger managed five goals and six assists for a struggling Watford side during his sole Premier League season.

The Senegal international will know his namesake at Tottenham well, Pape Matar Sarr, as the pair play alongside each other at international level.

He would have been a useful addition to Conte’s squad and could have provided some much-needed pace up-front. But Danjuma will arguably provide similar qualities for Spurs and it would have been difficult to convince Watford to sell their star player during the middle of the season.

Show all