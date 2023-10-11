Fraser Forster shares what he was told about Guglielmo Vicario before he joined Tottenham

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster has shared what one Empoli player told him about Guglielmo Vicario before he joined Tottenham Hotspur.

Forster was speaking to the Off The Shelf Podcast about the impressive Italian.

There was plenty of speculation during the summer over who would replace Hugo Lloris in goal ahead of this season.

The World Cup winner had been an incredible servant to Spurs for more than a decade.

However, his performances had started to drop off and after an injury picked up during their 6-1 drubbing by Newcastle, his time as the club’s starting goalkeeper came to an end.

Fraser Forster initially stepped up in his place and did a decent job but it was obvious that Tottenham were always going to dip into the transfer market.

David Raya was linked with a move to North London but ended up at rivals Arsenal instead.

Tottenham opted to sign Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli for £17m and little was known about him by many Premier League fans.

Forster was given the inside track by an old teammate on Vicario before he joined Tottenham.

It’s interesting to hear what he was told then compared to his fantastic start to the campaign.

Fraser shares what he was told about Vicario before Tottenham move

Speaking about Tottenham’s new number one, Forster said: “Yeah he’s been brilliant. I think his performances in the games have been very good,

“He’s made big saves, it’s not easy coming to a new club, new country.

“His English is very good which has obviously really helped him.

“One of my mates from Celtic actually played with him at Empoli and he’s raved about him for ages.

“As soon as he was coming here, I knew he was a very, very good goalkeeper.

“Top guy and yeah he’s been brilliant in the games and been good around the place, trains well, works hard and it’s a great start for him.”

The player in question is likely Liam Henderson who played with Forster at Celtic and Vicario and Empoli before his Tottenham move.

Such is the impact James Maddison and Micky Van de Ven have had at Spurs this season, Vicario hasn’t earned the plaudits he deserves.

He’s proven many people completely wrong already and was brilliant again against Luton Town.

He’s got huge gloves to fill in replacing Hugo Lloris but already the signs are very bright.