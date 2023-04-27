Glenn Hoddle praises 'terrific' Tottenham player during first-half











Glenn Hoddle has lauded Fraser Forster after the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper made a terrific save to deny Marcus Rashford just before half-time.

Hoddle was speaking on BT Sport (broadcast on 27/4; 20:55) after Fraser Forster managed to block Rashford’s attempt after a superb cross from Bruno Fernandes.

Forster started the game after Hugo Lloris came off at half-time at the weekend. He would have known that it would be a big opportunity with Lloris looking really poor of late.

Hoddle praises Fraser Forster

And of course, Tottenham fans were desperate for their side to make a much better start than the one they managed at the weekend.

They did, but only just.

Manchester United scored at either end of the first-half to make it another miserable first-half for the home side. And it could have been worse for Tottenham had it not been for Forster.

The Englishman made a couple of smart stops, including one from point-blank range from Rashford. The striker was found by Fernandes, but Forster reacted quickly to block his attempt with his knee. And Hoddle was full of praise for the goalkeeper.

“There’s the ball I’m talking about, that little shimmy movement off the ball from Rashford. Fernandes puts it on a plate. Great goalkeeping. He’s read it well, he knows his defender’s not going to get there. Makes an early decision. Terrific save,” he told BT Sport.

For many Tottenham fans, Forster should have been number one a lot sooner. Obviously Lloris is a club hero. And he remains the captain.

But he has been nowhere near his best for some time.

Forster is not at his peak either. He was signed to be number two after an underwhelming end to his Southampton spell. But he came into the side when Lloris was injured and he did well.

Hoddle lauded Forster during the Champions League tie with AC Milan. And he really did not let the side down before losing his place back again.

Lloris is sidelined once again. And with that, Forster will hope that he can now see out the season.