Pundit Andy Townsend has named Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario in his team of the week after his performance against Luton Town.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (9/10 9:55am), Townsend and Ally McCoist were discussing the weekend’s action.

Tottenham were the early kick-off on Saturday, giving them the opportunity to go top of the Premier League.

In the first few minutes they should have put the game to bed, however, some poor finishing from Richarlison and Pedro Porro gave the hosts the chance to grow into the game.

Luton had the ball in the back of the net but it was correctly ruled out for a push on Cristian Romero.

In the end, it was Micky Van de Ven who earned ten-man Spurs a vital victory after some quick footwork to guide another James Maddison assist into the back of the net.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Much has been made of the way Ange Postecoglou has set up his side to play on the front foot on every occasion.

However, matches like the one on Saturday highlight how much of an improvement there’s been in defence as well.

Guglielmo Vicario is quietly garnering a reputation as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Vicario was superb against Luton and has replaced Tottenham legend Hugo Lloris with ease.

Vicario stars for Tottenham vs Luton

Naming his five-a-side team of the week, Townsend said: “In goal, lots of good performances out there as ever.

“But I’m going for [Guglielmo] Vicario, the Tottenham goalkeeper. Now look, I could have gone in goal for Spurs at the weekend, let’s be honest.

“But I’m going to go with Vicario not as much for what he did just at the weekend but for the way he’s been.

“For a goalkeeper that I had never heard that much about, I think he’s been excellent and he had made some really important saves and I think is a worthy inclusion in the team.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The £17m goalkeeper is looking more and more like a bargain given the way the likes of Andre Onana have started in the Premier League this season.

Postecoglou has admitted that Vicario is keen to get even better and given he’s only 26, he’s got time on his side to do so.

After his heroics for Tottenham against Luton, Vicario will hope to make his debut for the Italian national team this week.

He can’t do much more at club level to earn that maiden cap and it could come against some of his Spurs teammates next Tuesday when Italy play England.