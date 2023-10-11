‘When he came in’: Pundit says £17m Tottenham player has proven him completely wrong

Tottenham had a number of doubters heading into this season.

After a poor season under Antonio Conte last time around, many didn’t expect much from Spurs this season, but here we are eight games in and Tottenham are top of the league.

Ange Postecoglou has proven all of his doubters wrong, and one other Spurs figure who has proven everyone wrong is Guglielmo Vicario.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Leroy Rosenior has been discussing the Italian goalkeeper, and he says that after his first game for Spurs he didn’t think he was up to the task, but, ultimately, he has proven to be an outstanding goalkeeper for Tottenham.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Outstanding

Rosenior spoke highly of the £17m man.

“My goalkeeper was Vicario at Spurs. I think he deserves to be in the side. They’re top of the league and when he came in I thought ‘oh he’s a little bit shaky’ that first game that he came in, but since then he has been absolutely outstanding,” Rosenior said.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Slow start

Rosenior wasn’t the only one to be doubting Vicario after his debut.

The Italian really didn’t look comfortable against Brentford on the opening day of the season, but since then, he’s grown into this role at Tottenham, and he looks every bit the Hugo Lloris replacement that Spurs needed him to be.

Tottenham got all of their recruitment right this summer, and while James Maddison and Micky Van de Ven may be making most of the headlines, Vicario deserves his due credit for his fantastic start to life at Spurs.

Vicario had a few doubters after his first game for Tottenham, but now, it’s hard for anyone to question the Italian’s quality.