Fraser Forster picks £75m PL star over Cristian Romero in best-ever five-a-side team

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Fraser Forster has snubbed Cristian Romero by selecting Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk in his dream five-a-side team.

Forster was speaking on the Off The Shelf Podcast about his time at Spurs and his career leading him to North London.

The giant goalkeeper has only made one appearance this season, starting in goal during Ange Postecoglou’s only defeat during his time at Tottenham.

A 1-1 draw with Fulham ended in a penalty shootout loss with Fraser Forster unable to keep out any of the home side’s shots.

An early exit from the Carabao Cup isn’t ideal given Tottenham’s lack of European action and has limited the minutes the club’s fringe players have received this season.

Forster has plenty of competition for his role as Guglielmo Vicario’s backup right now.

Hugo Lloris ended up staying at the club, while Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman make up a five-man goalkeeping unit.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The 35-year-old has had an impressive career and played with some fantastic players during that time.

Forster was asked to name with dream five-a-side team and snubbed Cristian Romero for Virgil van Dijk.

Considering the respective form of both players, it seems like a pretty harsh call.

Forster chooses Van Dijk over Romero

When naming his team, Forster leaves himself out of the team instead choosing fellow England international Joe Hart.

Unsurprisingly, Harry Kane partners Wayne Rooney in attack, with Victor Wanyama his midfield choice.

For his final player, Forster says: “Not Spurs, but Virgil van Dijk.

Michael Dawson adds: “Yeah, player, brilliant.”

The £75m centre-back has been incredible for Liverpool and worked alongside Forster at Celtic.

However, if Forster was picking his team based purely on this season, he’d be hard-pressed to choose Van Dijk over Cristian Romero.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Argentinian was been on fire and in Micky Van de Ven may have found the perfect partner.

It will be interesting to see if Forster has played his final game for Spurs.

The FA Cup begins in January and Postecoglou now has plenty of options to choose from if he wants to rest Vicario.

He’s been keeping a close eye on young Josh Keeley who has been impressing at Under-21 level and with Ireland’s under-21s.