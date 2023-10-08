TalkSPORT pundit says two Tottenham players were absolutely ‘superb’ vs Luton

Tony Cascarino singled out Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as two key performers for Tottenham Hotspur against Luton yesterday.

Cascarino was talking on talkSPORT’s morning show and also reserved special praise for Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

The pundit thought that Ange made the correct calls at the right time as he dealt with Yves Bissouma’s red card.

Casarino said: “Now, two centre-halves, [Cristian] Romero and [Micky] Van de Ven were superb, they really were.

“And now I’m going to give credit to the manager. [Ange] Postecoglou what he did yesterday, he goes down to ten men and as the game wore on he brought on Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Oliver Skipp.

“He ended up with a back five because he knew Luton were going to come all out wide, balls were going to come in and he stopped them as well as he could.

“And I thought that in itself showed you a manager who knows what’s going on in the game.

“He spotted the problems and enabled Tottenham to win the game 1-0.”

Cascarino was one of many to praise Tottenham’s Romero and van de Ven

Although it was seemingly Postecoglou’s ad hoc decisions that won the three points yesterday, there was evidence of great work being done behind the scenes.

Spurs found it frustrating to break the Luton back line following some early missed chances.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

However, in line with Cascarino’s praise, Romero and van de Ven’s ball-carrying did make the difference for Tottenham.

With a man less, the centre-back duo stepped into midfield so effectively and filled the whole vacacted by Bissouma.

Romero was almost unrecognisable from past seasons as another pundit in Danny Murphy pointed out.

But the Argentinian does seem to have taken a lot of confidence from both Postecoglou, his new centre-back partner.

And Spurs fans will have been pleased to see the duo applauding each other after the game.

In tricky circumstances, it was still a very positive day for Ange’s team, and James Maddison was once again key to the success.