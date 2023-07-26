Young goalkeeper Josh Keeley was on the winning side in training as Tottenham Hotspur continued their hard work during pre-season.

Tottenham released a video on social media of the squad preparing for the final friendly of their tour of Australia and Asia.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has a huge first-team squad right now.

With the Premier League just a few weeks away, he needs to cut that number down relatively quickly.

It’s meant that, unlike previous seasons, only a few of Tottenham’s young players have travelled with the squad.

Alfie Devine featured against West Ham, while Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp have both impressed Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

However, one player who travelled with the team who has never played for the senior side is Josh Keeley.

The 20-year-old is quite far down the pecking order at Tottenham but has been required for training due to more senior players being unavailable.

He appears to be doing a fine job behind the scenes after helping his team win a small-sided game.

Keeley wins in Tottenham training

In the video shared by Tottenham, the squad can be seen playing a high-tempo small-sided game.

When the full-time whistle is blown a group of players including Keeley can be seen gathering to celebrate their win.

The 20-year-old is joined by Oliver Skipp, Son Heung-min, Destiny Udogie, Manor Solomon, Cristian Romero and Joe Rodon.

Keeley has benefitted from several players not travelling with the squad this month.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Hugo Lloris looks set to leave this summer and was allowed to stay in North London to organise that move.

His deputy, Fraser Forster, missed out on the trip due to an injury.

This left new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as Postecoglou only recognised senior option.

He’s been supported by Keeley, Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman, although the 24-year-old was stretchered off yesterday.

Keeley will be hoping he’s made a good impressing during training with the Tottenham senior squad.

Although Postecoglou is unlikely to consider him this season, he may have done enough to earn a loan move elsewhere.