Fraser Forster makes claim about Celtic as he looks back on his football career

Fraser Forster has had a very varied career. Plucked from obscurity by Celtic, the big Englishman has enjoyed various periods of success in the east end of Glasgow.

The 35-year-old keeper won four league titles, three Scottish Cups and a League Cup during his time in Scotland but it was his performance against Rangers (amongst many) in the 2019 League Cup Final that will live long in the memory of the Celtic fans.

Spells at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur followed his periods at Celtic but it was in Glasgow that Forster pointed out where some of his best memories were.

When asked what his favourite thing about his career is so far, Forster said [Tottenham Hotspur], “Probably representing England is the highlight but I also enjoyed playing Champions League football when I was at Celtic.”

Fraser Forster was an incredible goalkeeper for Celtic

Like I pointed out, Forster won many honours for Celtic during his four spells at the club but like the Tottenham keeper says, it’s in the Champions League where Forster created some of the best memories for the Celtic fans.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

His performance in the 2-1 win over Barcelona in 2012 is one that will go down as a legendary goalkeeping masterclass. It was something special and a performance like it will probably never be witnessed again. At least not in my lifetime.

It was so good, that Lionel Messi said that Forster was ‘not human‘ and the Argentinian legend firmly believed that Forster would have ended up at Barcelona not just for that Parkhead dispaly but also for the goalkeeping show he gave in Spain.

Forster looks like he could be on the cusp of something special under Ange Postecoglou at Spurs. But whatever he achieves there, it certainly doesn’t seem as though it will top anything he achieved in Glasgow with Celtic.

