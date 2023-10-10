‘Fourth choice’: Pundit delivers utterly bizarre verdict about Celtic’s ‘outstanding’ 25-year-old player

You know the one thing I love about football? It’s that you get a load of diverse opinions about the game. It causes great discussion points amongst the fans and I love bringing those opinions to the supporters on TBR Celtic.

Some opinions can be bang on the money, and some can be so way off you genuinely have to wonder where they come from. Like this one from former Scotland international, Alan Rough.

The Partick Thistle legend was running the rule over Celtic’s Liam Scales when he came up with this really bizarre verdict.

Rough said [PLZ Soccer], “I’m not knocking the boy [Liam] Scales, I thought he was superb the other night. He gave it his gusto. I think he’s raw and I think if all the center-halves were available he’d be third or fourth choice.

“I just thought the other night [against Lazio] the tackles and his distribution was good but there was wee things that let him down in between.

“And that’s just because he’s not a regular in the team and he’s playing Champions League football. I’m not holding that against him. I just think if all the centre-halves were available, he would be third or fourth choice.”

Liam Scales has been outstanding for Celtic this season

What an utterly bizarre thing to say. Especially after what Brendan Rodgers had to say about the Irish defender last week.

Rodgers said, “He’s outstanding. So happy for him and he’s probably one of the biggest surprises, I would say, in my career as a coach.”

This isn’t a fluke by Scales. Yes, his pathway to the Celtic first team came through unfortunate (or fortuitous) circumstances, but he has grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

The 25-year-old has shown that he is an exceptional player with plenty to offer and is now the first name on the Celtic teamsheet.

To claim he would be a fourth-choice defender is ludicrous. And I’m assuming Rough is claiming that Gustaf Lagerbielke, Nat Phillips and Maik Nawrocki (if fit) would be ahead of Scales in the pecking order.

Scales has the jersey until such times that he makes enough mistakes to warrant him losing it. I can’t see that happening at the moment as he is enjoying a rich vein of form.

