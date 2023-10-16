24-year-old Celtic player’s contract expires at end of this season, Rodgers must make big decision

Celtic have been brilliant this summer at tying up all of their best players to new and improved contracts.

A grand total of eight new deals were dished out by Brendan Rodgers as he sought to bring stability to the club after the departure of Ange Postecoglou to Spurs.

However, as we know, there are still a few players at the club whose current deals expire at the end of the season.

One of those is midfielder, David Turnbull. Signed by Neil Lennon in 2020, Turnbull came to Celtic with huge expectations.

Tipped as one of Scotland’s best prospects, the 24-year-old excelled in his first season at the club after being crowned the Young Player of the Year and the Players Player of the Year despite the season being a washout due to COVID.

After the departure of Neil Lennon, Ange Postecoglou took over and for the first half of the season Turnbull was a key part of the Australian’s rebuild.

But suffering a hamstring injury curtailed his season and since then the Scottish international has struggled to recapture his place in the side.

In came Rodgers and Turnbull seemed to find a new lease of life at Celtic. He ousted Reo Hatate for the first two games of the SPFL season but failed to make any serious impact despite scoring a double against Ross County on Flag Day.

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Turnbull now sees himself out of the side again due to the form of Matt O’Riley and Hatate and also continues to watch his contract run down which expires at the end of the season.

Consistency seems to be Turnbull’s problem as there is no doubting that he is a very talented footballer. With a midfield jammed full of current internationals, maybe Rodgers needs to let Turnbull go to help further his career as there doesn’t seem to any sniff of regular football at the club for him.

And when you look at Tomoki Iwata, Odin Thiago Holm and (possibly) Hyeokkyu Kwon who look to be ahead of the five cap international, his immediate Celtic future doesn’t look promising.

27 goals and 23 assists in 122 games [Transfermarkt] tells you that Turnbull has a lot to offer, maybe it’s just not at Celtic.

