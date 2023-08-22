Celtic ‘in talks’ over £60k-a-week player who has been compared to Eden Hazard – journalist

Celtic are looking to improve their attack and journalist Rudy Galetti has said they are interested in a Premier League winger.

Celtic are currently top of the Scottish Premiership. They have won both of their games and are only one of two clubs to do so.

Despite this, they were knocked out of the cup and with Europe to deal with, they definitely need to bolster their attack.

It will be really interesting to see how they act the rest of this transfer window and apparently they are interested in Wolves attacker Daniel Podence.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

The Wolves winger has had some great moments at his current club. TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent said that Podence ‘reminds him of Eden Hazard’ when at his best.

Speaking via GiveMeSport, journalist Galetti said: “Celtic are, to date, interested in Daniel Podence. The Scottish club are monitoring, with attention, and it is not a simple situation at Wolves.

“He has just one year remaining on his contract and has not been included in the Wolves squad against Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Celtic and Wolves are now in talks, testing the waters in negotiations. The price tag set by Wolves is around £12million, but Celtic are using his position on the sidelines to try and lower his price.”

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

The £60k-a-week winger would definitely be a solid addition for Celtic. He is 27 and has managed to score 12 goals in the Premier League.

Fans of Celtic may want a more prolific winger but Podence would definitely add some great attacking depth and quality to the Hoops.