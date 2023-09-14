Four Celtic stars’ international boost as manager schedules Champions League visit

Now that the international break is over, the Celtic fans can now look forward to the domestic and European action resuming this month.

This Saturday, Celtic face Dundee in the SPFL as Brendan Rodgers looks to build on the Ibrox performance that sent the Hoops four points clear of Rangers.

And on the 19th of September, Celtic open up their Champions League campaign with a trip to De Kuip to face Dutch champions, Feyenoord.

Plenty to look forward to for the fans but for the players, four of them at least, the fixture against Feyenoord presents another reason for them to look forward to the game.

According to Hochi Sports, Japan national team manager, Hajime Moriyasu, is scheduled to take in Celtic’s opening Champions League group match which gives four of Celtic’s five Japanese contingent the opportunity to impress the national gaffer.

Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate have already been part of Moriyasu’s plans this year so far. The trio will certainly feature in this fixture and will have the chance to impress the Japan manager for his upcoming squad in October.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Iwata will have ambitions to add to the four caps that have already been handed to him by Moriyasu. The 26-year-old last featured for his country in July 2022 in a 3-0 win over South Korea. But due to his limited gametime at Celtic, he hasn’t had a sniff at the international scene.

The chances that he will feature against Feyenoord are slim, but as always in football, there is always a chance.

However, Yuki Kobayashi will not get the chance to impress Moriyasu as the 23-year-old defender wasn’t included in Brendan Rodgers’ Champions League squad and is also unlikely to feature at all at Celtic this season due to the amount of competition at centre-back.

