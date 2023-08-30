Bayern Munich are now interested in signing £4m Premier League star, after claims Celtic were keen

Celtic’s need for a centre-back was brought sharply into focus this summer after the raft of injuries to four first-team players this summer.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh, Maik Nawrocki and Yuki Kobayashi are all out injured at the moment with Brendan Rodgers now pushing to add another before Friday’s transfer deadline kicks in.

There were hopes that the club could add Tottenham Hotspur defender, Eric Dier, to the ranks as the experienced England international saw himself frozen out by manager, Ange Postecoglou.

Dier signed for Spurs almost ten years ago for a mere £4m [BBC] and has made over 360 appearances for The Lillywhites. [Transfermarkt]

Reports had suggested that Dier was on Celtic’s radar earlier in the summer [Football Scotland] but it seems., now, that any hopes Brendan Rodgers had of adding Dier to the squad could very well be dashed.

90min reports that Bayern Munich are now said to be ‘considering’ the Englishman after he was recommended to the club by new signing, Harry Kane.

The Bundesliga giants are said to be interested due to Dier’s versatility and ability to play in midfield and that manager, Thomas Tuchel, has approved the move.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

With all the best will in the world, when Bayern Munich come calling, there really is no choice between plying your trade in the Bundesliga or the SPFL even if Dier was guaranteed first-team football and having Champions League football to look forward to.

So, it seems, that Brendan Rodgers may have set his sights elsewhere and identify other targets as Dier looks almost certain to make the switch to Germany.

With less than three days of the transfer window to go and Celtic looking to add first-team-ready players in time for the trip to Ibrox on Sunday, the Celtic manager has his work cut out if he is to fill those priority positions that so badly need to be reinforced.

