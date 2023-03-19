‘For me’: Danny Rose now believes Tottenham won’t go for ‘world-class’ manager if they sack Antonio Conte











Danny Rose has said that Tottenham Hotspur won’t try to reappoint Mauricio Pochettino if they sack Antonio Conte.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Rose was talking about the explosive rant from Conte after Tottenham’s draw with Southampton.

The Italian was absolutely furious after his side threw away a two-goal lead at St. Mary’s yesterday.

It should have been the perfect opportunity for Tottenham to climb to third in the Premier League.

After being eliminated from the FA Cup and Champions League, Spurs need to finish in the top four.

Brighton, Liverpool and Newcastle are chasing them down, and will be delighted to see them dropping points.

Antonio Conte’s future has been heavily discussed, and the expectation is that he’s probably on his way out in the summer.

This also means that plenty of potential managerial candidates have been talked about to replace him.

However, Danny Rose doesn’t think Tottenham will bring Mauricio Pochettino back to the club.

Despite the defender wanting to see the Argentinian back in north London, he doesn’t think the Spurs hierarchy will admit they made a mistake sacking him in the first place.

Rose doesn’t expect Tottenham to reappoint Pochettino

Speaking on Stadium Astro, Rose said: “After that interview, I don’t see how it is possible that he will be the manager after the break.

“I think the club has to set a stance out that a manager cannot criticise the hierarchy in public like that.

“I think the next manager will be an interim. After that, I am not sure, I am really not sure.

“Going and getting Poch would be admitting that they were wrong. I am not sure the club would admit they were wrong in sacking him.

For me, I would love him to go back. I would say Poch.”

The ‘world-class’ Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Pochettino has reportedly told Tottenham he’d like to replace Conte, but Rose doesn’t believe he’ll end up returning.

The 51-year-old is very popular among Tottenham fans, and many would be happy to welcome him back.

However, it’s hard to see bringing Pochettino back as a step forward for the club.

Although he took them to a Champions League final, he still wasn’t able to deliver that all-important silverware.

A fresh face at the club may be the best option for all parties if Conte does go.

