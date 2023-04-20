Folarin Balogun showing interest in leaving Arsenal for Lille this summer











Folarin Balogun is showing increasing interest in joining Lille this summer as doubts persist over his future with Arsenal.

That is according to a report from Foot Mercato, who report that Marseille have become the latest Ligue 1 side to join the race the 21-year-old.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Of course, it has been a real breakout campaign for Folarin Balogun. The striker has scored 18 times in the French top-flight for Reims.

Lille pushing for Folarin Balogun deal

The problem he faces is that there is now so much competition at Arsenal. And it seems that he is not prepared to bide his time before potentially getting his chance.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Previous reports have suggested that Balogun has no plans to sign a new contract at Arsenal. And he does not want to leave on loan again.

Meanwhile, AC Milan reportedly believe that Balogun will cost around £30 million. And the interest in securing his signature.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Lille are pushing to sign the youngster. And Balogun is now showing interest in signing for Paulo Fonseca’s side. Certainly, the prospect of remaining in France is one that the forward is very open to.

Obviously, much will depend on which sides are able to make an offer Arsenal are happy with. Some may be wary of paying £30 million for a player who has had one outstanding year.

There are a number of Premier League sides who need to improve their striker options this summer. And spending £30 million on Balogun may seem a lot more reasonable to those clubs.

Balogun has been labelled ‘phenomenal‘ by Mikel Arteta. You would imagine that the Gunners would love to keep him for as long as possible.

But a summer move is looking increasingly likely. And it seems that he may well end up wanting to stay across the Channel.