AC Milan believe that they may be able to sign Folarin Balogun for £30 million this summer, with Arsenal likely to sell the striker at the end of the season.

That is according to The Times, who report that the 21-year-old is not keen to return to the Emirates if he is only going to be a backup for Mikel Arteta’s side.

It has been a real breakout campaign for Folarin Balogun. The youngster has scored 18 goals in Ligue 1 on loan with Reims. And with that, a debate is starting to be had over what the future holds for Balogun.

Of course, Arsenal would surely love to keep the youngster for as long as possible. But The Times reports that he is not planning to sign a new contract with his current deal set to expire in two years.

AC Milan believe Balogun may cost £30m

There is interest in the forward. Reports from The Athletic this week claimed that the likes of Inter Milan, Marseille and RB Leipzig all want Balogun. But AC Milan are also admirers.

The Times claims that Arsenal are yet to put a price on Balogun. However, the Rossoneri believe that he may be available for £30 million.

Arsenal fans may have mixed feelings about that kind of price-tag – if that proves to be what the Gunners hold out for.

Obviously, he is unproven in the Premier League. And this time last year, he was struggling to stand out in the Championship with Middlesbrough.

His contract situation also puts Arsenal in a difficult position.

However, the Gunners supporters will know that Balogun could be worth considerably more in the future. Mikel Arteta has said that Balogun is a ‘phenomenal’ talent.

Arsenal ultimately need to strengthen before their Champions League return. And with that, any significant offers for those closer to the fringes of the squad will have to be considered.