Federico Chiesa’s agent hits back at certain rumours, amid links to Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Italian forward Federico Chiesa in recent weeks as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his squad.

Chiesa’s name has emerged more than once in recent reports and there is a strong belief among some in the media that Liverpool might well make a move.

The Italian could be sold by Juventus, who have off-field issues and are struggling to tie down Chiesa to any sort of new contract.

However, while reports over the weekend have suggested Chiesa has asked for around £7m-a-year in wages, the forward’s agent, Fali Ramadani, has strongly denied such requests.

“Chiesa has never requested €8m net salary per season to sign new deal. This is not true, fake news,” Ramadani is quoted as saying by Fabrizio Romano.

Juventus are believed to be open to doing business for Chiesa if someone offers up over £50m.

So far, that sort of money would hinder Liverpool, given they are trying their best to add midfielders and potentially a new defender.

Chiesa is one of the stars of Italian football and has been on the radar of English clubs for some time now.

Rumours galore

You’re always going to get good and bad information during the transfer window and this piece about Chiesa’s wage demands seems to have struck a nerve with his agent.

It’s certainly interesting to see Ramadani obviously having seen the claims. And the fact he’s gone out of his way to dismiss them, suggests there’s something going off in the background.

With Liverpool, it remains to be seen if a bid will be forthcoming. It would be a big surprise. But you never know, especially in the summer window.

Chiesa is top drawer and his name will no doubt be mentioned again between now and September.