Liverpool are keen on bringing in Italian forward Federico Chiesa this summer but will need a big financial package to do so.

Chiesa’s name is not going away when it comes to a move to England this summer. The Italian forward has enjoyed a fine few seasons with Juventus but could now be sold.

Liverpool are among the clubs keen on him and reports have even claimed a bid of around £40m has been rejected by Juve. Aston Villa, too, are also admirers of Chiesa, while Newcastle also like him a lot.

However, any buyer for Chiesa will not only need to find a hefty transfer fee, but a decent chunk in wages too.

Chiesa wants big money

According to The Daily Mail, the reason why Chiesa’s future is open for debate is due to the fact that he has asked Juventus for a mammoth pay rise.

The Mail claims Chiesa asked the Turin club to pay him close to £7m-a-year in salary. For context, that would put him above the likes of Alisson, Robertson, and Gakpo in the Liverpool pay-table.

Lauded as a ‘superstar‘ in his homeland, Chiesa has long been considered a top young European player.

Liverpool are focussing on midfielders. But Chiesa’s availability is of interest. Or so it seems.

Big wages for big players

£7m in wages is a lot of money but the reaility is that at a club like Liverpool, it’s not actually too much.

The Reds have a number of players on more than that right now. Mo Salah is on more than £300k-a-week while the likes of Trent, Van Dijk, and Henderson all earn massive money.

if Chiesa is available for this sort of contract and a fee can be agreed, then it’s a no-brainer really.