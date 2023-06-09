Liverpool learn Federico Chiesa price tag, amid claims they could sign him

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa in recent weeks and could even get him at a bargain price.

The Reds have been touted as one of the sides who could make a move for Chiesa. With Juventus in trouble off the field, a number of players could end up being sold on this summer.

And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chiesa could be available for a bargain £36.5m.

Liverpool can sign Federico Chiesa on the cheap

GDS claims that both Liverpool and Bayern Munich are likely to be keen on Chiesa. They suggest a bid of around 45m Euros would be enough for Juve to do business. At the moment, that puts him at a fee of around £36.5m.

Chiesa has been a crucial player for both Juve and Italy over a number of seasons now.

Indeed, he was one of the stars of the show for Italy as they won the Euros, with Gigi Buffon lauding his teammate as being ‘very special’ for his performances that summer.

A player who Cristiano Ronaldo wanted with him at Manchester United, Chiesa has long been seen as one of Europe’s standout younger players.

At less than £40m, he could well be tempting for Jurgen Klopp.

More firepower to an already great frontline

The only issue Liverpool would have when it comes to signing Chiesa is where does he play. Sure, we know he’s comfortable across all the front positions. But the Reds have plenty of options there already.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the worst thing to add another quality player in the attacking area. Chiesa has bags of quality and the best teams have outstanding players in depth.

Klopp would have to find a way of making this work really. But if Liverpool can get Chiesa, then it’s yet another fine player added to the ranks at a relatively good price.